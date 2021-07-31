WATCH: Olympic Zone - Saturday, July 31 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Sprinter Trayvon Bromell hopes for happy ending in Tokyo

The title of “World’s Fastest Man” will be decided in the men’s 100m Olympic final, and Trayvon Bromell is among the favorites. But five years ago in Rio, a dramatic injury left Bromell unsure if he’d ever run again.

Garrett Muagututia carries on an Olympic family tradition

For one member of the U.S. Olympic volleyball team, Garrett Muagututia, making Olympic history is a family tradition. Corey Robinson speaks with Muagututia and his parents about his journey to the Olympics.

The sisterhood of the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo

There are seven sets of siblings on Team USA. Sam Brock talks with three sets of sisters about the advantages of having a family member by their side for the Games.

How to perform the Japanese practice of “forest bathing”

Natalie Morales gets back to nature with a lesson in “forest bathing,” which is practiced by the Japanese to expand their senses and relax. It’s a way to get outdoors and unplug, no water required.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 7

From penalty kicks to water polo victory, relive the best moments of Olympic Day 7.

BONUS VIDEO: Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy: Trying spicy ramen in Tokyo

Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir explore Japanese cuisine by trying three types of ramen - and find out which one is too hot to handle.