Hella ‘nice’ Ireland: Hotel hiring photographer to spend 3 weeks chasing northern lights

Hire me. Or at least someone reading this, please.

Hotel Ranga in Hella, Iceland is hiring its first-ever: lights catcher.

An aspiring photographer will spend at least three weeks capturing the northern lights on photos and videos. This is also a great opportunity to build a photographer’s portfolio, the hotel explained.

While pay is not specified, the job includes room and board at Hotel Rangá, flight to and from Iceland and an optional visit to The Highland Center Hrauneyjar, a sister property in the Icelandic highlands, the uninhabited center of Iceland.

The job is from mid-September to mid-October.

Here is the link to apply. Happy chasing!