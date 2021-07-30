WATCH: Olympic Zone - Friday, July 30 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Friday, July 30 plus a bonus story below.

Simone Manuel on her mantras and faith

Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel shares the two mantras she says before every race, and how it feels to inspire so many girls.

The unique familial relationship between athlete and coach

In Tokyo, a family member by an athlete’s side is rare. But a few lucky Olympians do have a loved one with them. Anne Thompson looks at the advantages and challenges of having a spouse or parent as an Olympic coach.

The Fighting Irish spirit comes to Tokyo

Many members of the U.S. Olympic fencing team in Tokyo share a special connection – a third of the team have the same alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. Corey Robinson speaks with the Fighting Irish in Tokyo.

The inspiring strength of the U.S. Olympic refugee team

For the second time, the Olympics has a team of refugees. These athletes have faced challenges most of us cannot imagine. Sam Brock speaks with members of the team bringing hope to millions.

Relive the best moments of week 1 of the Tokyo Olympics

Relive the thrilling performances of the first week of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gus Kenworthy: Why Tokyo is the most inclusive Olympics yet

In this episode of ‘Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,’ Gus gets a boat tour of Tokyo and speaks with Selema Masekela about inclusiveness at the Olympics.