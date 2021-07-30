These bags of dog food are under recall because they could make your dog sick

HOUSTON – Dog food from different brands sold nationwide is under recall because it may contain high levels of aflatoxin, a by-product of mold that could poison your dog.

Sunshine Mills says the recalled products were sold under the company’s brands of Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.

All of the bags included in the recall have a “Best if used by” date of Feb. 11, 2022. Sunshine Mills says no illnesses have been reported.

If you have any of the bags under recall, you should stop using them and return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 3.5 pounds

UPC 073657 008736

Lot code: TD2 11/Feb/2021

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 30 pounds

UPC: 073657 008750

Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15 pounds

UPC: 073657 380320

Lot codes: T TA1 11/Feb/2021; A2 11/Feb/2021

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 14 pounds

UPC: 711535 509523

Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15 pounds

UPC: 070155 113597

Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 30 pounds

UPC: 073657 380313

Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 5 pounds

UPC: 4099100129441

Lot code: TD2 11/Feb/2021

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food, 40 pounds

UPC: 070155 225221

Lot code: TA1 11/Feb/2021

You can contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.