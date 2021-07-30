These bags of dog food are under recall because they could make your dog sick

HOUSTON – Dog food from different brands sold nationwide is under recall because it may contain high levels of aflatoxin, a by-product of mold that could poison your dog.
Sunshine Mills says the recalled products were sold under the company’s brands of Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.
All of the bags included in the recall have a “Best if used by” date of Feb. 11, 2022. Sunshine Mills says no illnesses have been reported.
If you have any of the bags under recall, you should stop using them and return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.
Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 3.5 pounds
UPC 073657 008736
Lot code: TD2 11/Feb/2021
Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 30 pounds
UPC: 073657 008750
Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021
Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15 pounds
UPC: 073657 380320
Lot codes: T TA1 11/Feb/2021; A2 11/Feb/2021
Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 14 pounds
UPC: 711535 509523
Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021
Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 15 pounds
UPC: 070155 113597
Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021
Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 30 pounds
UPC: 073657 380313
Lot code: TA2 11/Feb/2021
Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe, 5 pounds
UPC: 4099100129441
Lot code: TD2 11/Feb/2021
Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food, 40 pounds
UPC: 070155 225221
Lot code: TA1 11/Feb/2021
You can contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.