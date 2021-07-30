Partly Cloudy icon
Portable generators recalled because they could amputate fingers

Amy Davis, Consumer Expert

HoustonGenerac is recalling 321,160 portable generators because you can pinch, amputate or crush your fingers against the generator frame and the machine’s unlocked handle.

The Generac and DR 6500 watt and 8000 watt portable generators with more than 20 different model numbers are included (see full list below). They were sold between June 2013 and this June 2021 at major home improvement stores nationwide for between $790 and $1,480.

Generac will send you a free repair kit to fix the problem when you call toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or contact them online at www.generac.com/handleguard.

Click through the gallery above to see examples of the recalled generators.

Unit TypeModel #First Serial NumberLast Serial Number
XT8000EG0064330
G006433130000378493005569372
G0064340
G0064342
XT8000EFIG0071620
G007162130033363563006597843
G0071621R
GP6500G0076720
G0076800
G0076800R
G0076812
G0076830
G0076830R
G0076902
G0076902R
G0076903
GP6500EG0076820
G0076820R
GP8000EG0076731
G0076751
G0076751R
G0076761
G0076761R
G0076861
G0076861R
PRO 6500MGP16505DMN
GP16505DMNR
PRO 6500EGP16505DEN
HomeLink 6500EG0068650
G0068651
G0079960

