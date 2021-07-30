Portable generators recalled because they could amputate fingers

Houston – Generac is recalling 321,160 portable generators because you can pinch, amputate or crush your fingers against the generator frame and the machine’s unlocked handle.

The Generac and DR 6500 watt and 8000 watt portable generators with more than 20 different model numbers are included (see full list below). They were sold between June 2013 and this June 2021 at major home improvement stores nationwide for between $790 and $1,480.

Generac will send you a free repair kit to fix the problem when you call toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or contact them online at www.generac.com/handleguard.

Click through the gallery above to see examples of the recalled generators.

