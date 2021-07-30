OLYMPIC LIVESTREAM: U.S. women’s basketball team plays Japan Thursday at 11:40 p.m.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United States' Brittney Griner (15), right, celebrates score by teammate A'Ja Wilson (9) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal continues tonight for Team USA women’s basketball. The team which has won 50 straight Olympic Games faces Japan starting at 11:40 p.m. Houston time.

The match-up will be broadcast on USA Network. A livestream is also available using your cable provider credentials. Click the link below to watch.

JULY 29 LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE: Women’s Basketball Prelim Group B: USA vs Japan (11:40 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. CT)

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the rest of the U.S. women’s basketball team began their Tokyo campaign with an 81-72 victory over Nigeria.