OLYMPIC LIVESTREAM: U.S. women’s basketball team plays Japan Thursday at 11:40 p.m.

The quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal continues tonight for Team USA women’s basketball. The team which has won 50 straight Olympic Games faces Japan starting at 11:40 p.m. Houston time.
The match-up will be broadcast on USA Network. A livestream is also available using your cable provider credentials. Click the link below to watch.
- JULY 29 LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE: Women’s Basketball Prelim Group B: USA vs Japan (11:40 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. CT)
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and the rest of the U.S. women’s basketball team began their Tokyo campaign with an 81-72 victory over Nigeria.
