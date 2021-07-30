Houston-area athletes busy in Tokyo this weekend

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Keely Hodgkinson (R) of Team Great Britain and Raevyn Rogers of Team United States compete during round one of the Women's 800m heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

TOKYO – The track and field competition has begun at the Tokyo Olympics, and we have our eyes on several Houston-area athletes.

One is Kincaid High School graduate Raevyn Rogers who competed in the 800M preliminary rounds in Tokyo Friday morning. Rogers, a 6-time NCAA champ, ran in the fourth heat -- winning that round in Tokyo to advance.

Her family and friends cheered her on from a watch party in her hometown of Houston.

“Just seeing her I’m like, ‘Come on,’” said Raevyn’s mother, Rhonda Hunt. “I was leaning, I was trying, normally we all run with her, but we don’t have much room, but I’m excited. I’m relieved though. Right now I’m relieved but other than that, I’m excited. I’m happy.”

Also on the track at Olympic Stadium is Athing Mu, the 19-year-old from Texas A&M. Mu easily won her heat in the preliminary race right before Rogers.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Athing Mu of Team United States looks on during round one of the Women's 800m heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Baseball players are getting into the swing of things in Tokyo. Mexico is taking on the Dominican Republic in the early match. Three pitchers from the Houston area -- Scott Kazmir, Shane Baz, and Simeon Woods Richardson -- will be taking the field for Team USA in the night’s second game.

Ad

Scott Kazmir #16 of the San Francisco Giants (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (2021 Thearon W. Henderson)

Shane Baz #17 of American League Futures Team (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Simeon Woods Richardson #87 of the Toronto Blue Jays (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Other athletes with ties to the Houston area we are watching this weekend: Bryce Deadmon -- a Missouri City native and grad of Kempner High School who ran track at A&M. He’s running later tonight in a 4 x 400-meter relay.

Bryce Deadmon of Team United States competes in the Mixed 4x400 metres Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Annie Kunz -- also an Aggie -- will be competing in the heptathlon. And golfer Patrick Reed, who lives in Spring, is on the course today after a three-under in his round yesterday.