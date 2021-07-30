Galveston County Health District reports fully vaccinated resident has died from COVID-19

The Galveston County Health Department reported its total positive COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries on Friday.

As of Friday, the health district reports 231 additional positive cases, 59 recoveries. The report includes 228 current cases and three older cases newly reported the health district, according to officials.

The health district reports one additional death, a woman, between the age range 61-70, who died on July 15. Officials said the woman had a pre-existing medical condition and was fully vaccinated.

The county has administered 418,258 tests as of Friday.

Health officials are continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated, wear face coverings in public spaces and social distance to help slow the spread of the virus.