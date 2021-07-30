Partly Cloudy icon
FBCSO: Children involved in fatal crash on US 90-Alt at FM 1952

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: news, local, Fort Bend County, traffic
FBCSO: Children involved in fatal crash on US 90-Alt at FM 1952 (KPRC 2)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a fatal crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in central Fort Bend County.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Friday morning on U.S. 90-Alternate near the intersection with FM 1952.

One person was killed in the crash, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, which also stated that children were involved in the wreck.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

