FBCSO: Children involved in fatal crash on US 90-Alt at FM 1952

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a fatal crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in central Fort Bend County.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Friday morning on U.S. 90-Alternate near the intersection with FM 1952.

One person was killed in the crash, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, which also stated that children were involved in the wreck.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.