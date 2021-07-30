7-month-old found inside stolen vehicle in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a 7-month-old child was found inside of a stolen vehicle in west Houston.

Houston police said they recovered the child from the vehicle, which was located in the 19800 block of Meadowglen Lane, around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the mother’s vehicle was stolen when she left her car running with the child inside.

Shortly after the car theft, police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Meadowglen Lane with the child inside.

Westside officers just recovered a stolen vehicle with a 7 month old child inside 9800 Meadowglen. Mother left the car running with child inside and it was stolen. Suspect abandon the vehicle and child down the block where officers located it. 202 pic.twitter.com/okV3V6EAit — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2021

