Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

7-month-old found inside stolen vehicle in west Houston, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Crime, Child Found, Stolen Vehicle
Breaking news
Breaking news (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a 7-month-old child was found inside of a stolen vehicle in west Houston.

Houston police said they recovered the child from the vehicle, which was located in the 19800 block of Meadowglen Lane, around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the mother’s vehicle was stolen when she left her car running with the child inside.

Shortly after the car theft, police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Meadowglen Lane with the child inside.

This is an ongoing investigation. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email