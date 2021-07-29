‘World’s Steepest Dive Coaster’ coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2022

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022.

A new, thrilling attraction is coming to Fiesta Texas, Six Flags announced Wednesday.

Just in time for its 30th anniversary, Fiesta Texas will open what it calls the world’s steepest dive rollercoaster in the summer of 2022.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, the new thriller, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, will lift riders 150 feet in the air before holding them face-first at a cliffhanger and sending them into a 95-foot vertical drop.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022. (Courtesy, Six Flags)

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite.”

The track spans 2,501 feet in length and maxes out at 60 miles per hour, KSAT reported, citing Six Flags.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District.

Check out renderings of the new attraction below:

