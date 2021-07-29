WATCH: Olympic Zone - Thursday, July 29 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Thursday, July 29 plus a bonus story below.

Track star Sydney McLaughlin on her relaxation methods

Sydney McLaughlin reflects on how turning professional and moving to Los Angeles changed her life - and where she goes to get a break from track.

Timing is everything: Evolution of Olympic timing technology

From a simple stopwatch to cutting-edge motion sensors, Sam Brock looks at show the technology of timing has changed over the decades.

Friendship and fate: Phoebe Bacon and Katie Ledecky

A chance meeting in elementary school with Katie Ledecky eventually led Phoebe Bacon to the Tokyo Olympics, where the two swimmers are now teammates.

Sakura Kokumai describes the two disciplines of karate

Karate, a sport making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, is more than punches and kicks. Rutledge Wood gets a lesson from Sakura Kokumai in the control and choreography of kata.

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 5

Relive the thrilling performances of Olympic Day 5.

BONUS VIDEO: Gus Kenworthy reacts to stunning gymnastics team final

In this episode of ‘Freestyle with Gus Kenworthy,’ freestyle skier Kenworthy cheers on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in the Olympic final, and speaks with the athletes about how they rose to the occasion.