Rodents or roaches? See where Houston lands for most roach infestations in the U.S.

Houston is ranked as the No. 1 city with the most roach infestations, according to the American Houston Survey complied by Apartment Guide.

HOUSTON – No one likes dealing with roaches or rodents.

But if you call H-Town home the chances are high that those little pests invade your space.

Houston is ranked as the No. 1 city with the most roach infestations, according to the American Houston Survey complied by Apartment Guide.

The research found the average percent of roach sightings in Houston is 35%, compared to the national average of 11 percent. Atlanta’s roach average came in second at 29% while Miami is at 26%.

In fact, roaches are more common in the South, with the average sightings at 25%.

The survey, however, uncovered the opposite to be true for rodents in the South, with the average percent of rodent sightings at only 4%.

While the national average for rodent sightings is 11.9 percent, in the North, the average sighting is at 16%.

Ad

The top three cities with the most rodent infestations were Philadelphia at 19%, Boston at 18% and Washington, D.C. at 16%.

Would you prefer to deal with rodents or roaches? Let us know in the comments.

Prevention tips

- Keep spaces clean by regularly cleaning your apartment, getting rid of the trash, regularly wiping counters, sweeping and mopping to get rid of crumbs.

- Inspect your building for cracks in the wall, leaks in the pipes, sagging roofs and other structural issues.

- Storage garbage properly and store food properly.

- Repair rot from water damage, cracks or holes.