Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Houston next week

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this April 29, 2021 file photo,former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a dinner hosted by Palmetto Family in Columbia, S.C. Pence is set to speak in New Hampshire for the first time since the 2020 general election campaign. The speech Thursday night will be at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester. The speech follows one he gave in April in South Carolina, another early voting state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Houston – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Houston next week for the 43rd National Conservative Student Conference.

Pence will be speaking during the conference’s dinner banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The conference is hosted by the Young America’s Foundation and strives to introduce college students to conservative ideas like “individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values,” according to a news release.

Who is eligible to attend?

The college student program is available to newly graduated high school seniors. Students are encouraged to attend the summer before they begin their first year of college.

Conference location and registration

While YAF’s website says the conference is sold out, students and local interns can register to attend part-time instead.

The conference will be held Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 at the Marriott Marquis, located at 1777 Walker St. The cost and full conference details can be found here.