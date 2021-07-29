Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Houston next week

Houston – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Houston next week for the 43rd National Conservative Student Conference.
Pence will be speaking during the conference’s dinner banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The conference is hosted by the Young America’s Foundation and strives to introduce college students to conservative ideas like “individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise and traditional values,” according to a news release.
Who is eligible to attend?
The college student program is available to newly graduated high school seniors. Students are encouraged to attend the summer before they begin their first year of college.
Conference location and registration
While YAF’s website says the conference is sold out, students and local interns can register to attend part-time instead.
The conference will be held Aug. 2 to Aug. 7 at the Marriott Marquis, located at 1777 Walker St. The cost and full conference details can be found here.