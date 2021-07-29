Partly Cloudy icon
$1M scratch-off win for woman killing time after her flight was canceled

Woman chose one-time, lump-sum payment of $790K

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

This scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million top prize for Aida De Pena of Boynton Beach.
Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, bought a few scratch-offs to pass the time after her flight from Tallahassee, Florida, was canceled and she ended up winning big, WKMG reported.

Florida Lottery officials said the 51-year-old bought the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket from Publix at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon, Florida.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was cancelled unexpectedly,” Caravella told the Florida Lottery. “I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to a news release about her win.

The supermarket location, a Publix store, receives $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

