Texas deputy attorney general calls Simone Biles ‘childish national embarrassment’

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – One day after withdrawing from the team competition, Houston’s Simone Biles announced that she would not be competing in the individual all-around final.

While millions of people have expressed their support of her strength and decision to be open and honest about the importance of mental health, one Texas elected official has a different opinion.

Aaron Reitz, Texas Deputy Attorney General, shared a tweet calling the accomplished gymnast a “selfish, childish national embarrassment.”

In the tweet, he retweeted a video of Kerri Strug’s 1996 gold medal event after severely injuring her ankle. Reitz compared Biles to Strug and implied that she should have been like Strug and competed for the sake of the team.

Many commenters expressed outrage at Reitz’s statement. One person simply shared a retweet that said Strug competed in a time where the system was abusive and put the needs of individual gymnasts last.

Another person said that Biles has “ten times the integrity than you do.”

Someone else pointed to Attorney General Ken Paxton called his indictment an embarrassment.

Strug has shown support for Biles on Twitter, saying she was “sending love” to the gymnast.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

