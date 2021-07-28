Texas deputy attorney general calls Simone Biles ‘childish national embarrassment’

HOUSTON – One day after withdrawing from the team competition, Houston’s Simone Biles announced that she would not be competing in the individual all-around final.

While millions of people have expressed their support of her strength and decision to be open and honest about the importance of mental health, one Texas elected official has a different opinion.

Aaron Reitz, Texas Deputy Attorney General, shared a tweet calling the accomplished gymnast a “selfish, childish national embarrassment.”

Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles. https://t.co/IwgoPOXvrG — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) July 27, 2021

In the tweet, he retweeted a video of Kerri Strug’s 1996 gold medal event after severely injuring her ankle. Reitz compared Biles to Strug and implied that she should have been like Strug and competed for the sake of the team.

Many commenters expressed outrage at Reitz’s statement. One person simply shared a retweet that said Strug competed in a time where the system was abusive and put the needs of individual gymnasts last.

Another person said that Biles has “ten times the integrity than you do.”

Someone else pointed to Attorney General Ken Paxton called his indictment an embarrassment.

Strug has shown support for Biles on Twitter, saying she was “sending love” to the gymnast.

Sending love to you @Simone_Biles 🐐❤️-Team UNITED States of America 🇺🇸 — Kerri Strug (@kerristrug96) July 27, 2021

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.