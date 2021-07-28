Spirit Airlines becomes first carrier to announce flights from Palmerola International Airport in Honduras

Spirit Airlines will become the first carrier to announce flights from the newly-established Palmerola International Airport (XPL) in Honduras, the airline announced Wednesday.

Spirit will offer nonstop flights between Palmerola and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Miami International Airport (MIA) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), starting Nov. 17, 2021, according to a news release from the airline. Guests flying from the areas of Tegucigalpa and Comayagua will be able to connect through Fort Lauderdale to more than 35 cities in the United States.

“Our new air service to the Tegucigalpa area provides convenient nonstop travel options for both Honduras tourism and our Guests looking to visit family and friends,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We have a long history of partnership with Honduras having served San Pedro Sula since 2007, and we’re pleased to expand this relationship and become the first airline to connect the newest commercial airport in Honduras with the U.S.”

Spirit started service in Honduras in 2007 with nonstop flights to San Pedro Sula’s Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport (SAP). The new nonstop service to XPL will be the airline’s second airport served in Honduras.