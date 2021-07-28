Gov. Abbott issues executive order to restrict ground transportation of migrants citing rise of COVID-19 cases

A National Guard soldier walks past a group of migrants. The group turned themselves over to Customs and Border Patrol officials at the U.S. and Mexico border in Del Rio on July 22, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order Wednesday that will restrict ground transportation of migrants who he claims pose a risk of carrying the coronavirus into Texas communities.

The executive order, GA-37, has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle on reasonable suspicion that is in violation and reroute the vehicle back to its point of origin or entry, according to the release. Abbott has given DPS troopers the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the order.

Abbott blames the rise in Texas COVID-19 cases in border crossings from migrants who illegally crossed into the state.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” Abbott said. “This executive order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”