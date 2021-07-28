Check your spice cabinet: These McCormick seasonings could make you sick

HOUSTON – Time to check your spice cabinet. McCormick and Company is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

These are the products included in the recall:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC number: 052100049731

McCormick item number: 901582629

Affected date codes: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC number: 052100038254

McCormick item number: 901455463

Affected date codes: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC number: 52100325743

McCormick item number: 932574

Affected date codes: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Ad

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC number: 066200021047

McCormick item number: 901543520

Affected date codes: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

Kroger, Target, and Walmart are among the stores that sold them. The potential risk was brought to McCormick’s attention by FDA during routine testing. McCormick says it doesn’t know of anyone who got sick from the products. If you have them, you should throw them away and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund. You can call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Most people who get ill from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.