Deputies hailed as heroes after saving teen from jumping off ledge in Katy

KATY, Texas – Mental health struggles have been a popular topic of conversation after Simone Biles withdrew from competing for mental health reasons.

People all over the world struggle to cope with mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety, which can sometimes lead to death by suicide.

On July 7, a teen in the Katy area reached her breaking point and made her way to the ledge of the parking garage in the La Centerra shopping center on Cinco Ranch Boulevard; a place where two others have ended their lives in the last three years.

Authorities were called out to the scene, where they found the struggling teen sitting on the ledge with her legs facing out.

As a deputy on the ground worked to engage her in conversation to keep her from jumping, others quietly made their way to the garage, snuck up behind her and pulled her off the ledge.

Their life-saving actions earned them the title of heroes.

“These Deputies actions were nothing less than heroic”, stated Constable Chad Norvell.

Norvell went on to urge people in crisis or who know someone in crisis to ask for help.

“We have an excellent Crisis Intervention Team here in Fort Bend County,” Norvell said. “If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out and let us help you.”

You can get more information about the Fort Bend County Crisis Intervention Team by clicking here. People can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 8700-273-8255.