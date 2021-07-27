WATCH: Olympic Zone - Monday, July 26 Edition

The stories behind the sports and the athletes are part of what makes the Olympics such a special competition around the world. That’s why KPRC 2 is proud to bring you the Olympic Zone presented by Living Designs Furniture. The popular magazine show, is a summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games. It can be seen Monday through Saturday during the Olympics on KPRC 2 at 6:30 p.m.

If you missed it on television, you can check out every Olympic Zone segment from Monday, July 26 below.

The unbreakable bond between Suni Lee and her father

Suni Lee’s biggest fan has always been her dad--and at a crucial competition in 2019, she won a silver medal while her dad was heading for surgery after an injury. How did she do it? “Strong will,” according to John.

A’Ja Wilson on Dawn Staley’s swagger

Team USA Basketball player A’Ja Wilson shares the connection she has with the team’s beloved Coach, Dawn Staley. How Staley became a mother figure and how she inspires success with swagger.

Caeleb Dressel swims to the beat of his own drums

Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel describes how his love of drumming helps him find the right pace in practice, races and life.

Could future Olympic Games include e-sports?

What will the future bring for competitive e-sports, which bring in more than a billion dollars a year? Corey Robinson looks at the possibility of e-sports being included in future Olympics.

Relive the Opening Ceremony with Gus Kenworthy’s watch party

Gus Kenworthy invited a few of his Olympian friends, including Tara Lipinski and Adam Rippon, to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics and share their own Opening Ceremony memories.