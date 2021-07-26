You’re invited to Houston’s largest Olympics watch party at Discovery Green

KPRC 2 has partnered with Discovery Green for an Olympics watch party

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with Discovery Green in downtown for Houston’s biggest Olympics watch party! For five days, all the live action from the Tokyo Games will be projected onto the big screen of the Anheuser-Busch stage at Discovery Green and hosted by KPRC 2 on-air talent.

From Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30, 2021, the KPRC 2 team will turn Discovery Green’s Fondren Performance Space into a celebration of the Games with live entertainment, Olympics trivia featuring Olympic-themed giveaways and--of course--plenty of Olympic action on the Texas-sized big screen.

KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley will kick off Houston’s biggest Olympics watch party on July 26 & 27 followed by Houston Life’s Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala, Lauren Kelly and Joe Sam on July 28 & 29. KPRC 2 News Today’s Owen Conflenti & Lisa Hernandez, along with Meteorologist Justin Stapleton, wind up the week’s festivities on July 30.

The KPRC 2 teams will host live cut-ins from Discovery Green during the station’s 4, 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts, so all attendees are encouraged to come out early and get the party started. NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begins at 7 p.m. Pre-show activities and performances start at 6:30 p.m.

“The stands in Tokyo will be empty, so we’re inviting everyone to come out for Houston’s biggest Olympics watch party and cheer for Team USA with KPRC 2 at Discovery Green,” says KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “Let’s cheer so loud they hear us all the way to Tokyo!”

Discovery Green is located at 1500 McKinney Street, in downtown Houston. For more information, or weather-related cancelations, visit www.discoverygreen.com/olympics.

For all Olympics news, schedules, and results, bookmark Click2Houston.com/olympics.