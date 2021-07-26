You get beaver nuggets too, Georgia: Buc-ee’s continues its spread through the South

HOUSTON – Buc-ee’s announced Monday that it is expanding its footprint to Calhoun, Georgia.

The location is at 601 Union Grove Road just off I-75. If you’re headed that way on opening day, Monday, Aug. 23, doors will open to the public at 6:00 a.m. EST.

Buc-ee’s Calhoun marks the second Buc-ee’s travel center in Georgia, and is approximately 160 miles west of the first Georgia outpost, located in Warner Robins.

The chain said its two Georgia stores continue Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining locations in Florida and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel centers in South Carolina and Tennessee are currently under construction, while Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations across Texas, where it was founded.

Buc-ee’s Calhoun will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.