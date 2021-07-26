Woman charged with murder after shooting homeless woman in grocery store parking lot, deputies say

Christine Fesus, accused of shooting homeless woman to death outside of Humble grocery store.

HUMBLE – A woman has been arrested after authorities said she shot a homeless woman to death outside of a grocery store in Humble on Sunday.

Christine Fesus, 34, has since been charged with murder.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Fesus shot the homeless woman, later identified as Deandra Citizen, at least one time in the parking lot of a Food Town grocery store located in the 1400 block of FM 1960 and Ella.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw a woman approach Citizen, and then moments later, they heard gunshots.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they found Citizen in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies attempted CPR on Citizen, but EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Deputies said they later received a call from Fesus claiming she was walking her dog when she was attacked or aggressively approached by Citizen. Deputies said Fesus said she pulled out her pistol and shot Citizen at least one time.

Ad

On Tuesday, Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez said after reviewing nearby surveillance video, they discovered Fesus falsely claimed Citizen threatened and approached her aggressively. Fesus was then arrested and charged.