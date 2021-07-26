VIDEO: Slider-style thief sought after bag of cash ripped from man’s front seat at northwest Houston gas station

A screen still from a video released by Houston police of the theft in progress.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a slider-style thief after a man was robbed Saturday at the gas pumps of a convenience store in northwest Houston.

The robbery happened in the 3200 block of Campbell at 11:20 a.m.

The victim told police that while he was sitting in the driver’s seat, a man suddenly opened his passenger door, grabbed a bag containing cash, then got back into the passenger seat of a green Jeep Wrangler, and then fled the scene.

Prior to the incident, the victim said he had gone to the bank in order to withdraw a large sum of money for his boss at a bank in the 2300 block of Wirt. The money, according to the victim, was to pay employees.

The victim said he walked out of the bank with the bag and drove directly to the gas station. The victim said he believes that the men in the Jeep and a silver Mitsubishi SUV were working together because they were interacting just prior to the incident and then both fled at the same time.

One suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 to 200 pounds with brown hair and dark complexion.

The vehicles used in the theft include a green four-door Jeep Wrangler and a hard top Silver Mitsubishi SUV, police said.

Watch the theft in progress in the video below, as released by Houston police and Crime Stoppers.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.