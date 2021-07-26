Clear icon
Local News

Marvel Mania: Superheroes to visit Children’s Museum Houston this Saturday

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Character image from Children's Museum Houston.
HOUSTON – A few fan-favorite superheroes are making their way to the Children’s Museum Houston on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know.

According to a release, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man will unite in a Marvel-inspired celebration. Families are encouraged to dress up in costumes and join the Avengers assemble at the museum.

The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Guests will be able to design a bookmark that features their favorite superhero at Alexander Art Academy, make their own oversized Hulk hands at Junktion and experience Thor’s Hammer by harnessing “the power of lighting through static electricity at the Science Station,” according to a news release.

Also, don’t forget your cameras.

