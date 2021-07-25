Balmoral ranked Houston area’s top-selling master-planned community for first half of 2021

Balmoral, a 750-acre master-planned community in Humble, was ranked the Houston area’s top-selling master-planned community and the Lone Star State’s second top-selling master-planned community for the first half of 2021.

Ranking ninth nationally, Balmoral reported 458 sales between January 2021 and June 2021, up 12 percent from the same time last year, according to RCLCO Real Estate Consulting’s list of the 50 top-selling master-planned communities for the first half of 2021.

The top-selling community in the country is Sarasota, Florida’s Lakewood Ranch, which reported 1,535 sales through June, up 83 percent year over year.

75 percent of sales within the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities occurred in Florida, Texas, or Nevada. Florida was the top-ranked state in terms of total sales with 34 percent, followed by Texas with 30 percent, according to RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

In Texas, Balmoral’s sales were surpassed only by El Paso’s Mission Ridge community, which reported 466 sales during the first half of 2021.

Houston-area master-planned communities are well represented on the list; Bridgeland in Cypress is No. 14 on the list with 433 sales, up 12 percent year over year; Tamarron in Katy is No. 17 with 407 sales, up 24 percent; Sienna in Missouri City is No. 26 with 334 sales, up 15 percent; Lago Mar in Texas City is No. 36 with 297 sales, up 38 percent; Breckenridge Forest in Spring is No. 37 with 290 sales; Meridiana in Rosharon is No. 39 with 285 sales, up 82 percent; Cross Creek Ranch is Fulshear is No. 42 with 282 sales, up 23 percent; and Woodforest in Montgomery is No. 49 with 265 sales, up 43 percent.

During the same time last year, Balmoral was listed No. 12 nationwide behind Bridgeland, No. 10.

These are the Texas master-planned communities that made it onto the list:

No. 9: Mission Ridge (El Paso) -- 466 sales (up 11%)

No. 12: Balmoral (Humble) -- 458 sales (up 12%)

No. 14: Bridgeland (Cypress) -- 433 sales (up 2%)

No. 17: Tamarron (Katy) -- 407 sales (up 24%)

No. 20: Sierra Vista/Sterling Lakes (Arcola) -- 397 sales (up 52%)

No. 26: Sienna (Missouri City) -- 334 sales (up 15%)

No. 30: WoodCreek (Fate) -- 322 sales (up 30%)

No. 33: Santa Rita Ranch (Liberty Hill) -- 307 sales (up 23%)

No. 34: Magnolia Point (Royse City) -- 301 sales

No. 36: Lago Mar (Texas City) -- 297 sales (up 38%)

No. 37: Breckenridge Forest (Spring) -- 290 sales

No. 39: Meridiana (Rosharon) -- 285 sales (up 82%)

No. 41: Harvest (Argyle) -- 283 sales (up 78%)

No. 42: Cross Creek Ranch (Fulshear) -- 282 sales (up 23%)

No. 43: Union Park (Little Elm) -- 279 sales (down 8%)

No. 48: Viridian (Arlington) -- 266 sales (up 16%)

No. 49: Woodforest (Montgomery) -- 265 sales (up 43%)

View all 50 of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities here.

