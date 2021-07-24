Traffic alert: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down all northbound lanes of Highway 249 near Spring Cypress Road

The northbound lanes of SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress Road are closed following an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

At approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies and paramedics were dispatched to SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress Road in reference to reports of an accident.

During the accident, an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling debris over the roadway. It’s unclear how the accident occurred, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Houston Transtar reported.

.@HCSO_D5Patrol deputies responded to a major accident at 249 and Jones Rd. An 18 wheeler overturned and spilled debris over the roadway. @TxDOTHouston is en route to help clean up the debris. 249 will be shut down for approx. two hours. Please seek alternative routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dbbDfk9nJp — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 24, 2021

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are responding to the scene to help clean the debris.

The northbound lanes of Highway 249 near Spring Cypress Road will remain closed for approximately two hours, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO urges drivers traveling in the direction of the accident to seek alternate routs