Traffic alert: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down all northbound lanes of Highway 249 near Spring Cypress Road

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

The northbound lanes of SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress Road are closed following an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

At approximately 8:36 a.m., deputies and paramedics were dispatched to SH-249/Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress Road in reference to reports of an accident.

During the accident, an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling debris over the roadway. It’s unclear how the accident occurred, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, Houston Transtar reported.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are responding to the scene to help clean the debris.

The northbound lanes of Highway 249 near Spring Cypress Road will remain closed for approximately two hours, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO urges drivers traveling in the direction of the accident to seek alternate routs

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

