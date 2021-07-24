Sweet news: The Museum of Ice Cream is coming to Texas this summer

Austin – From today on, every season is ice cream season in Austin!

A New York must-stop attraction is coming to Austin, Texas on Saturday, August 21 and is dedicated to celebrate and provide a never-before-felt ice cream experience.

The Museum of Ice Cream first made its launch in New York City, later opened their doors in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Singapore! It has welcomed over 2 million guests throughout their locations, and is known to be a “place for imagination and connection,” according to their Instagram.

In the new Austin-location, guests who loves ice cream will experience a journey of sweet treats, carnival cotton candy and 12 Texas-style magical installations.

According to its website, Banana Forest and Rainbow Tunnel are two of the most popular attractions visitors can expect to undergo at the MOIC. Guests will also have the option to eat their Shirley Temple ice cream in the 1960s retro diner or climb on a life-size animal cookie!

Ad

As if that weren’t enough, the iconic sprinkle pool will be available to anyone who wants to dive into sweetness. Although, the pool is cleaned frequently, the sprinkles are not edible.

Museum of Ice Cream’s location

The museum is located in the Domain area, at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, #128, Austin, TX 78758.

Its Opening hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While the self paced experience is designed to last an hour to an hour and a half as guides entertain and lead guests with special activities, visitors are encouraged to relax at the café, bar or shop afterwards.

Where to scoop your tickets

According to MOIC’s website, tickets are selling fast. Guest are welcomed to reserve tickets online for the day and nighttime, as well as purchase gift cards for both times.

To learn more about the ice cream museum visit their website and connect with them on Instagram and Facebook.