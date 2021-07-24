METRO adding electric buses to its fleet

Houston – METRO is adding electric buses to its fleet as part of its goal to invest in future mobility. The transit service announced it purchased 20 full-size electric buses and 10 paratransit vans.

METRO is introducing the electric buses and vehicles as part of a larger climate action plan that the transit service is developing. The plan includes a series of environmentally sustainable initiatives, including a zero-emissions vehicle program, according to a release. METRO is currently exploring the idea of using vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology.

“We are thrilled to be developing these sustainability initiatives at METRO. This is about the agency moving forward and taking action to build a more environmentally friendly service for our workforce and community,” said METRO President & CEO Tom Lambert in a statement.

The the electric buses and vehicles are designed specifically for routes in communities affected by carbon emission.

“We look forward to running these buses in service to evaluate their performance and make sure they meet the needs of our customers,” said Andy Skabowski, METRO Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in a statement.

According to a news release, the electric buses will operate on the 402 Bellaire Quickline and the 28 OST/ Wayside routes, while the vans will be used for METROLift and Community Connector services.

Metro expects to receive federal grants to fund the $25 million project.

Learn more about METRO transportation services here.