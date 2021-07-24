Man points gun at another driver in road rage incident on the East Beltway

Some tense moments were captured on Houston area roads.

The Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 released a video after a driver was accused of pointing a gun and shooting at another driver on the east beltway near Woodforest Boulevard last weekend.

“I saw him point the gun at your car,” a man is heard saying on the dashcam video to another man.

Days later, the constable’s office arrested the suspect, Irvin Guevara, on a separate gun charge. Deputies expect he’ll face charges for the incident on the Beltway as well.

“There’s definitely something going on there,” said Chief Deputy Kirk Bonsal. “You don’t wave at somebody or say hi with a pistol.”

KPRC 2 reached out to Guevara on Friday but he said he didn’t want to talk.

Growing concerns about road rage have local deputies taking action.

“I would say any road rage that does take place is a problem and before it becomes an even bigger problem, we want to try and stop it,” said Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Precinct 4 is using a team of up to eight deputies to crack down on aggressive driving.

“It’s our hope that we can catch these issues before they escalate, so if we can catch the individuals swerving in and out of traffic, if we can catch the individuals driving way over the speed limit, we hope that will hopefully curb some of these road rage incidents we’re experiencing,” said Zitzmann.

The ramped-up enforcement is focusing on freeways and busy roads like FM 2920, he said.