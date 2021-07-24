Man arrested for indecent exposure in Jersey Village, authorities say

A man was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he exposed himself and engaged in lewd behavior

On Friday, at approximately 7:56 p.m. deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a location in the 29300 block of the Northwest Freeway in reference to reports a male suspect was exposing himself and engaging in lewd conduct for several days, according to a release from Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

When units arrived on scene, witnesses reported that the suspect was at the location attempting to commit the same offense. Constable deputies searched the area and located the male suspect, who was identified as Joshua Pitts, 27.

Pitts was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with indecent exposure. His bond was set at $100 out of County Court 5, according to the release.

This is Pitts’ second indecent exposure charge.