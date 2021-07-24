Local organization delivers A/C units to seniors in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – On Saturday, The Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals, in partnership with the Ascend Cares Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, delivered 30 window units for seniors in southeast Houston.

The “Hold the Heat” Air Conditioning Installation Project seeks to help keep seniors cool this summer.

“I appreciate it so much. I appreciate it. I really do,” Miss Thelma said.

Miss Thelma is 88 years old and loves her new AC unit. She enjoys sitting on her porch, but now she can stay inside and keep cool.

“The good part is that it’s free because I don’t work, and I get a little check,” she said.

The Young Professionals’ received money from the Ascend Cares Foundation to help make an impact in the Houston community and their goal was to show some heat relief.

“Our first phase was an opportunity to create care packages for the homeless where we gave sunscreen and reusable water bottles, and this phase is providing AC units for 30 seniors in the District D area,” said Victoria Hart, president of the Houston Area Urban League of Young Professionals.

Workers from Habitat for Humanity helped install the units and made sure everything was working.

Earnestine Holmes said it was much needed for her mother who is 93 years old and used a fan to keep cool.

“We are very grateful because my mom sweats a lot at night and in the morning. She is just drenched and it’s such a blessing for you guys to come in and take care of her like this,” Holmes said.

As temperatures continue to crank up in the Houston area, this project is bringing much-needed relief to those who truly need it.

“I just want to tell the Urban League and Habitat for Humanity thank you so much,” Holmes said.

The Young Professionals said they plan to have more units next year.