HPD: Man arrested after holding girlfriend at gunpoint inside north Houston apartment

HOUSTON – A man was arrested overnight after Houston police said he held his girlfriend at gunpoint.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 16800 block of City View Place after a third-party caller reported her friend was being held there against her will. The caller told dispatch that the woman’s boyfriend was holding her inside her apartment at gunpoint. The woman’s children were also inside the apartment.

Before officers arrived on scene, the woman was able to get herself out of the apartment.

“Very smart survival skills on the part of the complainant,” said Megan Howard, Commander of the Tactical Operations Division with the Houston Police Department.

When officers arrived, the victim told them her boyfriend had held her at gunpoint and would not let her leave the apartment.

One of the responding officers located the suspect on a balcony outside the apartment. The suspect denied he was the woman’s boyfriend and went back inside the apartment.

Based on information from the victim, officers believed the man was armed with a pistol.

SWAT and a hostage negotiations team were dispatched to the location.

Hostage negotiators made contact with the suspect and convinced him to surrender. Once the man exited the apartment, officers took him into custody without further incident and transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center. The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one suffered injuries in the incident, according to investigators.

The HPD’s victim services department took the woman and her children from the scene and helped them obtain safe housing overnight.