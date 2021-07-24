HPD: 2 people injured in shooting at HCC Northline campus parking lot

Two people were injured in a shooting at Houston Community College Saturday, Houston Police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:18 p.m. in a campus parking lot at at 8001 Fulton St., according to authorities.

North patrol officers are at the scene.

Both people were transported from the scene.

