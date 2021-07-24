HCSO: Sleeping child struck by bullet

HARRIS COUNTY – A sleeping child was struck by a bullet overnight, Harris County deputies said.

At approximately 2 a.m., HCSO District 2 deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of Rosemary Lane in reference to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies located a girl suffering a gunshot wound to her ankle, authorities said.

Investigators said the seven-year-old child was struck by a bullet during a suspected drive-by shooting. The child had been asleep in a room with other family members when the incident occurred.

Everyone in the home was asleep when the child was shot and no one could provide investigators with any suspect information.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.