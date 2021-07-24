Dad, mom and 8 children involved in DWI crash in Galveston County, officials say

A father, a mother and their eight children were involved in the crash Friday night near Interstate 45 and Tiki Island, officials said.

HOUSTON – A family is shaken up after a DWI crash in Galveston County, officials said.

Authorities said a father, a mother and their eight children were involved in the crash Friday night near Interstate 45 and Tiki Island. The vehicle went off the road at the cloverleaf interchange at the exit.

Four of the children were injured and taken to the hospital. The most serious injury was a broken leg, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. None of the children were wearing seatbelts or in car seats, the sheriff said.

All of the children and their mother were taken by ground ambulance to UTMB Health John Sealy Emergency Center.

The father was arrested and faces a charge of intoxicated assault, according to the sheriff’s office. He will be booked into the Galveston County jail and faces a $50,000 bond.

Officials did not ID any of the passengers.