Bayou City Art Festival to return downtown Houston this fall

HOUSTON – Calling all art lovers: The Bayou City Arts Festival is back.

After opting for a virtual celebration last year, the annual art festival is back along Allen Parkway and Sam Houston Park on October 9-10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features live music, food trucks, two entertainment stages, and art installations. Adults can also enjoy the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden and Art Bar. For kids, the festival offers the Active Imagination Zone, featuring hands-on art activities for all ages.

Early bird tickets will be available soon online for $15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Children five and under are free. Adult ticket prices increase after September 24 to $18.

A limited number of all-day VIP tickets are available, which includes access to a tented area with light bites, complimentary beer, wine, and other beverages, and special parking. The VIP zone will also include roaming musicians, artistic décor and a phone charging station.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners, including Artists For Artists, Fresh Arts, Houston SPCA, Warriors In Art, Orange Show For Visionary Art, and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Presented by The Art Colony Association, Inc., the Bayou City Art Festival is dedicated to supporting artists, celebrating performing arts, giving back to local nonprofits, inspiring young artists and promoting the powerful impact that art has on the Houston community, according to the official site.

“We are grateful for the artists, volunteers, sponsors, nonprofit partners and the art community for not only supporting us during this unprecedented time but for believing in our mission for almost 50 years,” organizers wrote on the website.