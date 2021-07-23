Should COVID-positive students stay at home from school? Local school districts must decide

CONROE, Texas – Some parents have questions and concerns about the Conroe Independent School District’s plan for students to return to class for the upcoming school year.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, an administrator said students who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate but the district would not prohibit them from coming in either.

“Our hope is that people use personal responsibility to do what’s right,” the administrator said.

On Wednesday, a school district spokeswoman said COVID-19 is not currently on a state list of illnesses in which students must be kept out of class though it’s reached out to the Department of State Health Services for any updates.

On Thursday, DSHS said the agency is in the process of adding COVID-19 to the list and pointed out the rule doesn’t stop districts from keeping students away for other conditions not already on the list.

“I just think it’s kind of common sense, parents,” said parent Jessica Hill. “Keep your kids at home if they’re sick. Don’t give it to other kids.”

At one point on Thursday, a district spokeswoman said in an email that students who are COVID positive will be excluded from attendance until they meet the criteria to end isolation and then later wrote: “COVID-19 positive students should stay home until they have met the criteria to end isolation. We continue to work with our health authorities and are confident a solution will be in place by the start of the school year so we can enforce that.”

The district will likely have to make sure the plan is clear for parents by the beginning of the school year.

“Once again, we’re talking about a new variant that is affecting children,” said parent Chad Taulman.

Skeeter Hubert, president of the board of trustees, said this is an evolving situation that could change before the school year begins as the district speaks with health officials.