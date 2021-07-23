Mayor Turner’s 11th Annual Back 2 School Fest will take the form of a drive-thru this year. Here’s what you need to know.

The mayor’s Back 2 School Fest is going to look a little different this year. What you need to know.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed details for the city’s official back to school program Friday.

Turner said the annual event, which will take the form of a drive-thru this year, will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until supplies last) in the yellow lot at NRG Park. The event is for students up to the fifth grade.

The drive-thru format will allow volunteers to follow CDC guidelines, Turner said.

The event, which is being presented by Shell in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is designed to help economically disadvantaged elementary school students and their families prepare for the school year. Turner said 25,000 backpacks will be given away this year.

In addition to school supplies, masks, sanitizer and food will be included in the bags.

Turner said there is still a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies, food, and personal protection equipment for students.

Click here to register your child for the event.