HPD: Body found floating in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou Friday.

A cyclist spotted the body in the water near the 3700 block of Allen Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department.

A dive team and medical examiner are on scene.

Central officers are at 3700 Allen Parkway. Passing bicyclist saw a body floating in Buffalo Bayou. Dive Team and Medical Examiner. Making the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/jiZdmW7bKX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2021

