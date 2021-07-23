Partly Cloudy icon
HPD: Body found floating in Buffalo Bayou

KPRC 2 Staff

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found floating in Buffalo Bayou Friday.

A cyclist spotted the body in the water near the 3700 block of Allen Parkway, according to the Houston Police Department.

A dive team and medical examiner are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

