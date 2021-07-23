Houston ambulance hijacked at gunpoint with patient, EMT inside, authorities say

HOUSTON – Houston police have a man in custody after they said he hijacked an ambulance at gunpoint Friday with a patient and emergency medical technician inside.

Firefighters said their ambulance was along the South Loop around 3 a.m. and in the process of traveling to take a patient to the hospital when a car stopped in front of the ambulance. Firefighters say a man with a gun pointed it at the ambulance driver, threatened him, and got inside the ambulance with the patient and EMT.

Houston police say this man hijacked an ambulance on the way to the hospital at gunpoint with a patient and EMT in the back. It happened around 3am along the south loop. HPD got the suspect to pull over on 610/SW Freeway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/UUb5dJPEq2 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) July 23, 2021

Police said the driver was able to call for help, allowing dispatch to track the stolen ambulance until police could arrive.

“We immediately were following him. Our operation center and dispatch knew exactly what was going on and we were able to track the ambulance at all times,” Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia with the Houston Fire Department said. “It does appear that HPD was able to stop the member. He did appear to surrender peacefully, from what I’ve been told. He got out and one of the police officers took the ambulance off the freeway to where we see right now.”

Investigators said the EMT, driver, and the patient are all okay but are still shaken up. The patient was transported to the hospital by another ambulance.