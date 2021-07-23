Harris County invests $3.2M to fund public WiFi for residents, students

HOUSTON – Harris County approved a $3.2 million investment in public WiFi for residents and students.

The funding was approved during Harris County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday. The continuation of public broadband access will support home connectivity for approximately 20,000 students through the 2021-22 school year and more than 100 public WiFi locations for residents on a long-term basis, according to a release.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will fund half of the $3.2 million and the other half will come from the county general funds, according to the release.

“This investment in public broadband reflects our county’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in our communities,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Critical infrastructure goes beyond roads and bridges. From community centers and libraries, to buses and student access, we’re investing in smart, people-centered solutions.”

To see the public WiFi locations in Harris County, click the following link: Broadband.HarrisCountyTX.gov.