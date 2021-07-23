Fort Bend County Judge KP George, officials give update on county’s COVID-19 efforts

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and County Health and Emergency Management officials discussed the county’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts and recommended precautions that may affect vaccinations countywide.

County officials gave an update on vaccination distribution, efforts to increase vaccine access for at-risk communities, the impact of COVID-19 variants in the county, and recommended precautions being taken to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 virus.

George said the effort that the county is putting in place to make sure residents have accessed to the vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus. He said 65 and up in population, 95% have received one dose of the vaccine and 88% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

Fort Bend County Human and Health Director Dr. Jacqueline Minter said the county was made aware of the Delta variant a month ago when it was first detected in five residents who tested positive. Minter emphasized the importance of receiving both doses of the vaccine and wearing a mask when out in public. She said in the past week, 77% of those who tested positive for the coronavirus were of the Delta lineage.

