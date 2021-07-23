Beloved crossing guard hospitalized, battling complications from COVID-19

A beloved school crossing guard in the battle of her life.

58-year-old Norma Mendez has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Clear Lake for nearly two months after catching COVID-19 back in May.

Her family and friends have gathered almost daily since then praying for a miracle.

“We need people like my mom here that are just the most amazing people in the world,” said her daughter Natalie Mendez.

Mendez, who’s a crossing guard at Jacinto City Elementary School, was also diagnosed with pneumonia and has been on a ventilator for 48 days due to complications resulting from COVID. Her family said she was planning to be vaccinated.

“From one day to the next, my world was like this and then it turned around,” said her husband Danny Mendez.

With her lungs left scared and badly damaged because of COVID, the family said her doctors aren’t sure what options are left. But they are not giving up hope.

Ad

“If anyone that’s willing to help us look at her records for a transplant. Maybe the ECMO machine, maybe a second opinion, something we can do,” said Rodriguez.

“We’re not going to leave any stone unturned,” said Danny Mendez.

Loved ones say no matter what, they’ll continue gathering and praying until she is finally back home.

“She’s still fighting you know and I believe with all my heart my mom has a lot more to give,” said Myra.