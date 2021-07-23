1 dead, at least 3 others shot in shooting at bar in NW Houston, officials say

1 dead, three others shot at bar in NW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – One person dead and at least three others were shot in a shooting Thursday night at a bar in northwest Houston, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at Sammy Js Bar and Grill at 9717 North Houston Rosslyn Road, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Houston police said a man and woman were transported to the hospital in critical condition but the man died at the hospital. Two other victims later arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Update: 2 subjects were transported to the hospital due to gun shot wounds. Precinct One Deputies are still on location. No further details at this time. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) July 23, 2021

Officials said it is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the establishment.

Multiple agencies, EMS and HPD are responding to the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.