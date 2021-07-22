Counterfeit money is circulating in the Needville area. Here is how to spot the fake bills and what to do if you receive any.

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The City of Needville Police Department has gone to Facebook to warn people that counterfeit money has been circulating throughout the Needville area.

According to The Federal Reserve’s website, you can detect if a U.S. dollar bill is counterfeit by looking at its security features. These features include security threads, which are visible when held up to a U.V. light, and official watermarks, which contain unique hidden images on each bill if looked at closely.

For example, an official U.S. $20 bill will have a security thread to the right of its portrait of Abraham Lincoln and is imprinted with the letters “USA” and the numeral five in an alternating pattern. The bill’s watermark, the numeral five, will be located in the blank space to the right of the portrait and is visible from both sides of the note.

Ad

Each U.S. dollar bill has its own unique set of security features to differentiate itself from its forgery. You can visit uscurrency.gov for more information on which security details to look for on each bill.

If you happen to come across suspicious bills, The U.S. Department of the Treasury advises that you: