Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Do you recognize them? Houston police ask for public’s assistance identifying aggravated robbery suspects

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime, local news
Houston police asking for public’s assistance identifying aggravated robbery suspects
Houston police asking for public’s assistance identifying aggravated robbery suspects (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., unknown black male suspects robbed a victim in the 5400 block of the East Freeway in Houston.

During the incident, the suspects attacked and threatened the victim with a handgun in an attempt to steal the victim’s vehicle, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

At some point during the incident, the victim escaped and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter