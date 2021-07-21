Do you recognize them? Houston police ask for public’s assistance identifying aggravated robbery suspects

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., unknown black male suspects robbed a victim in the 5400 block of the East Freeway in Houston.

During the incident, the suspects attacked and threatened the victim with a handgun in an attempt to steal the victim’s vehicle, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

At some point during the incident, the victim escaped and the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.