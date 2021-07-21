Caught on camera: Houston police ask for public’s help identifying aggravated robbery suspects

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects in aggravated robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021 at around 4:50 a.m. at a store located at the 23000 block of Eastex Freeway, in Houston, Texas.

Four suspects were caught on video as they robbed a convenience store with a deadly weapon. Two suspects emptied the cash registers while the other suspects pried open an ATM and removed the money tray, according to police.

After they committed the crime, the suspects fled the location through the store’s back emergency door.

Houston Policy describe one of the suspects wearing a light blue hoodie and black pants and estimates to be 5′8 to 6′0 tall. Two suspects wore all black. The fourth suspect wore a black hoodie, red shorts and carried a yellow pry bar.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by:

Ad

• Calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)

• Submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org

• The Crime Stoppers mobile app

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect may result in cash payment of up to $5,000. In order to be considered, Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous says Crime Stoppers of Houston.