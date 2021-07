(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle in southwest Houston, officials said Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a crash in the 11315 block of Fondren Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the child was grazed by the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. The child is expected the survive.

Police said one person has since been detained.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.